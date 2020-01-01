John Boyega teams up with Netflix to create African films

John Boyega has teamed up with Netflix to create a series of feature films focused on African stories.

The 27-year-old actor, who has British-Nigerian parents, has partnered with the streaming giant through his UpperRoom Productions company to develop non-English language films focusing on stories and characters in Africa.

Representatives for the independent production company announced the news on Tuesday, revealing that they will "develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries."

Boyega, who shot to stardom playing Stormtrooper Finn in the recent Star Wars trilogy, said he was thrilled to be given the opportunity to tell stories about his ancestry.

"I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories, and my team and I are excited to develop original material," he said in a statement. "We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision."

Back in December, Boyega proudly showcased his heritage at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by walking the red carpet in traditional Nigerian attire, including a royal blue Agbada robe with gold accents and matching hat.

"Africa has a rich history in storytelling, and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world," said David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix.

Boyega founded UpperRoom Productions in 2016, when he co-produced and starred in sci-fi blockbuster Pacific Rim: Uprising, and has since been developing a series of TV and film projects.