Ever Anderson to play Wendy in live-action Peter Pan

Ever Anderson is to play Wendy in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie.

Editors at Variety reported on Tuesday that Ever, the 12-year-old daughter of Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich and her filmmaker husband Paul W. S. Anderson, had been cast in one of the lead roles in the project, titled Peter Pan & Wendy.

According to the publication, the new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic novel, which tells the story of a mischievous young boy who can fly and never grows up, will be directed by Pete's Dragon helmer David Lowery, who co-wrote the script alongside Toby Halbrooks. Fellow newcomer Alexander Molony has been attached to portray Peter Pan.

In addition, it was reported that Ever will also play the younger version of Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff in the new Marvel movie, Black Widow.

In light of the news, Milla took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to confirm her eldest child's casting in both roles.

"Everyone, get ready to meet young Black Widow. So We can finally talk about @evergaboanderson's secret projects. It was just announced in @variety that Ever plays the young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's @black.widow movie in theaters this May 1st and also, after a worldwide search, she's been cast as Wendy in @disney's new live-action Peter and Wendy movie!! We're so proud of our baby!" the 44-year-old wrote in the caption. "Ever has been wanting to act since she was five and she's put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!"

Previously, Ever played a younger version of her mum in 2016 sci-fi thriller Resident Evil: Final Chapter.

Black Widow is set to hit cinemas around the world from 29 April. A potential release date for Peter Pan & Wendy has not yet been announced.