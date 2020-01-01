NEWS Karyn Kusama to direct new Dracula movie Newsdesk Share with :







Karyn Kusama is attached to direct a new Dracula movie.



The Jennifer's Body director is reportedly set to work with producer Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions company to develop a new movie featuring Bram Stoker's classic vampire, who has appeared in film more than 200 times.



Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who Kusama worked with on Destroyer and The Invitation, are writing the script for the updated version, which will reportedly take place in modern times, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The news comes hot on the heels of Blumhouse's recent box office hit, The Invisible Man, a modern take on H.G. Wells's novel, which previously inspired Universal's classic monster movie.



The Dracula film is not yet set at a studio, but it is highly likely it will end up with Universal since Blumhouse has a first-look deal with the company.



Universal executives have also been trying to revive its classic monster stories from the 1920s and 1950s, which also include Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, and Creature from the Black Lagoon. They were initially hoping to create an interconnected movie universe, but after the failure of 2017's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, they decided to pursue standalone, moderately budgeted films.



As part of this push, they are already working with Aquaman director James Wan on a horror/thriller inspired by their monster legacy, Bridesmaids' Paul Feig is writing and directing a monster movie titled Dark Army from his own pitch, and Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher is helming Renfield, a new take on Dracula's henchman.



Elizabeth Banks is also set to direct and produce Invisible Woman, based on her own original pitch to Universal. The film, which is completely separate from Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, will also star Banks as the title character.