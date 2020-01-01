NEWS Kourtney Kardashian: 'I'll never apologise for kissing my children on the lips' Newsdesk Share with :







Kourtney Kardashian has insisted she will never apologise for kissing her children on the lips.



The 40-year-old shares three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

She frequently posts snaps of her brood on her social media pages, and sometimes attracts criticism for her displays of affection with her offspring.



However, in a new interview with Rose Inc., Kourtney maintained that the backlash won't stop her from kissing her children.



Asked to name the one thing she'll never apologise for, the TV personality replied: "Kissing my kids on the lips... Honestly, the biggest thing I am focusing on right now is to try and limit the negative things that come out of my mouth. It's made such a difference so far."



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also attracted criticism over the years for the way in which she raises her children, including the strict diet she insists they abide by the majority of the time.



"No one knows my kids better than me. I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it... but I usually don't think twice," added Kourtney. "No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don't know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I've got this, I'm good, thanks."