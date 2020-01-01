Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

Actor and comedian Matt Lucas has been announced as Sandi Toksvig's replacement on The Great British Bake Off.

British-Danish broadcaster Sandi announced in January that she'd be stepping down as co-host of the U.K. cooking TV show, having presented it alongside Noel Fielding since 2017.

And now representatives for network Channel 4 have announced that Little Britain funnyman Matt will be taking her place. He will host opposite Noel, while chefs Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges when the new series of the much-loved programme starts filming this spring.

"I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," the Bridesmaids star said in a statement. "I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation."

The Great British Bake Off executive producer Richard McKerrow added: "He’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands."

After its debut on the BBC in 2010, the show became a major ratings hit in the U.K., and has been broadcast in the U.S. on PBS and Netflix. It moved from the BBC to rival network Channel 4 in 2017.