Rose McGowan attacks Ben Affleck for not speaking up about Harvey Weinstein abuses

Actress and activist Rose McGowan has turned on Ben Affleck for not speaking up about disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein's abuses.

The Hollywood heavyweight, who made a string of films with Affleck, was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars on Wednesday (11Mar20) following his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges, and it has emerged the Argo star was on Harvey's "red flag list" of people who the producer feared could expose him as an alleged serial predator.

Affleck has yet to comment, but outspoken McGowan has targeted the Oscar winner for not supporting her over claims Weinstein raped her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

She responded to a tweet from actor Johnathon Schaech, who also took aim at Affleck, writing: "I have a daughter on the way, Please don’t praise a man for doing nothing. Continue to raise up those who created the change."

McGowan added: "You are right Johnathon. Ben Affleck. I feel sorry for him. It must be so wearying playing a superhero instead of being one. He could have risen. He still can."

Weinstein's lawyer Ben Brafman previously commented on McGowan's rape claims, revealing her former manager was told her encounter with the movie mogul was "consensual".

Brafman also claimed Ben sent him an email, which read: "I never saw Rose at any hotel in Sundance. She never told me nor did I ever infer that she was attacked by anyone. Any accounts to the contrary are false. I have no knowledge about anything Rose did or claimed to have done. Accounts otherwise are lies."