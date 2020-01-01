Adam Sandler & Papa Roach scrap tours due to coronavirus pandemic

Adam Sandler and Papa Roach have joined the list of stars cancelling shows due to coronavirus concerns.

Sandler has put a hold on his Adam Sandler 100% Fresher Tour stand-up comedy tour to help U.S. authorities contain the spread of the disease, which has now topped 1,000 cases in the nation.

Announcing the news to fans on Wednesday (11Mar20), the Uncut Gems star writes: "We’ve been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates.

"Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with (Rob) Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon."

Meanwhile rockers Papa Roach have been forced to cancel the last five concerts on their European tour due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, due to the CORONAVIRUS/COVID -19 and the latest government restrictions of public gatherings, our concerts in Paris, Tilburg, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Copenhagen have been canceled by the local government authorities," a statement reads. "This tour was so epic, we tried to perform all of our shows so we are all gutted!

"We are working with our team to reschedule these cities, but at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as the information is changing daily. Please be patient as we navigate through these necessary precautions... Finally, thank you to all of you who came out to see us. Wash your hands and be safe!"

Madonna, Queen, Green Day, Lacuna Coil, Slipknot, BTS, Pearl Jam, the Zac Brown Band and Whitesnake have also pulled the plug on upcoming tours and shows due to health concerns, while the remaining dates on the Houston Rodeo's calendar have been axed, along with America's Coachella, Stagecoach, SXSW and Ultra Music festivals.