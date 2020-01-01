Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

The Forrest Gump star has confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter.

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks writes.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The couple is in isolation upon the advice of medical officials.

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated," he adds.

Hanks and his wife, who are both 63, were in Australia for pre-production on director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley film, in which the Oscar winner is portraying Colonel Tom Parker.

The news drops hours after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic.