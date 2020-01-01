Harvey Weinstein hospitalised with chest pains

Harvey Weinstein is back in Bellevue Hospital just hours after he was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars.

The disgraced movie producer suffered chest pains following his day in court in Manhattan on Wednesday and was hospitalised for "ongoing heart problems", according to his spokesman.

"It's a complication related to his back surgery," Juda Engelmayer told the New York Post. "We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition."

Weinstein is expected to be held overnight.

The 67-year-old underwent an angioplasty procedure on 4 March before being admitted to Rikers Island prison.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's legal woes are far from over - prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking to have the convicted rapist extradited from New York to face separate charges of sexual assault.

Shortly after the shamed film mogul was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sex crimes in the Big Apple, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced they had started the process to have Weinstein transferred to California, where he was slapped with four felony counts in January.

An arraignment date has yet to be set, but the producer, who turns 68 next week, faces another potential sentence of up to 28 years behind bars if convicted at trial, according to editors at TheWrap.com.

The charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint relate to accusations made by two women, who claim Weinstein attacked them in individual hotel encounters in 2013.

He has denied all allegations, maintaining any sexual acts were consensual.

Weinstein's attorneys are appealing his New York conviction.