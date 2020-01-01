Elvis Presley biopic halted following Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis

Production on Tom Hanks' upcoming Elvis Presley movie has been halted after the actor and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old took to social media on Thursday to tell fans that he and Rita were in isolation in Australia, upon the advice of medical officials.

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The Oscar winner was in Australia for pre-production on director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film about Elvis, in which Tom is set to star as the rocker's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

However, following Tom and Rita's diagnosis, production on the movie has come to a temporary halt.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

It's unclear at this stage whether Tom's co-stars, including Austin Butler, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell, have been tested for the virus.