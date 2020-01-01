Vin Diesel's son encouraged him to star in Bloodshot

Vin Diesel's son convinced him to take on the role of a super soldier in Bloodshot.

In the upcoming action feature, the actor plays Ray Garrison, a former Marine who is assassinated and then brought back to life as a biotech killing machine by a team of scientists who want to use him as a weapon.

Speaking to Variety about the project, Diesel revealed that his nine-year-old son Vincent not only encouraged him to accept the role of the Valiant Comics' character in the blockbuster but was also responsible for him voicing Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

"My kid did it," he told the publication. "This is the second time... The only two pre-existing characters I've ever played - and those of you who know my work, know it's Groot and Bloodshot. Both of them, in some way, I can attribute to my son."

Diesel stars in the movie alongside Eiza Gonzalez, Lamorne Morris, and Alex Hernandez. Accordingly, the trio praised the 52-year-old's approach to filmmaking.

"(He) is one of the coolest dudes. He's super chill, goofing around all the time. He brings his family to set. The kids did a performance piece for some of the crew," New Girl star Morris shared. "He throws little parties here and there. His sets are very chill. He's big on family, so if he's away filming these movies all the time, he wants to make the set feel like home. That's how he made everybody feel."

While Hernandez was quick to commend Diesel for paving the way for "actors of colour" in Hollywood.

"He was nothing but generous to me... and, as another actor of colour, growing up I always thought of (Diesel) as, 'It's nice to see that one of us can do this. We're actually allowed to participate in the Hollywood experience,'" he gushed.

Bloodshot is set to hit cinemas from 11 March.