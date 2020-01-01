CinemaCon cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

CinemaCon 2020 has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the world.

The movie event, which was due to take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 30 March to 2 April, is the latest in a string of big festivals to have been axed due to the pandemic.

"It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience," a representative for the National Association of Theatre Owners, which organises the event, posted on Twitter. "This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon.

"While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect."

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on Wednesday, which will prevent people from a number of European countries from entering America amid the pandemic.

However, a spokesperson for the group insisted they will look to reschedule the event in the future.

"We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience," they added.

The CinemaCon 2020 schedule included talks, presentations, a screening of animated feature Trolls World Tour, which features the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, and previews of films from the upcoming slates of studios including Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Lionsgate, and Paramount Pictures.