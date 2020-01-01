Tom Cruise paid for Glen Powell to attend flight school

Tom Cruise has paid for his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell to attend flight school.

Glen, who plays pilot trainee Hangman in the upcoming movie, announced the happy news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, sharing a video of himself following his first solo flight.

"Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie," he wrote. "Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels...and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing...I'm the real deal."

In the clip, Glen was seen looking jubilant after completing the flight, while his instructor tore the T-shirt off of him.

Explaining the tradition, the 31-year-old commented: "It's a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher's finally 'off your back.' My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn't rip off my clothes after every flight."

Concluding his post, Glen added: "Thank you Walt for being my sky shepherd, thank you Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience effortless, and thank you Tom for being my hype man every step of the way."

Top Gun: Maverick, which sees Tom reprise his role as Maverick, is due for release in July.