Katie Holmes: 'Tom Cruise divorce was intense'

Katie Holmes has opened up about her "intense" divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The 41-year-old actress and Tom, 57, married in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri, 13, before their 2012 divorce, and Katie told InStyle magazine the whole experience was overwhelming.

"That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it," she said of her move to New York after the split. "We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city."

The Dawson's Creek star went on to recall one "incredible moment" where a New York local offered the mum-of-one a helping hand, during which she said, "I think I actually cried."

"Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center," the actress recounted. "At 10 o'clock I got a call: 'Mommy, can you come get me?'"

Holmes, who enjoyed a six-year romance with actor Jamie Foxx before their 2019 split, remembered Suri falling asleep in a taxi on her way home and, "When we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind."