Australian officials indicate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in the U.S.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., according to Australian health officials.

The Hollywood power couple announced that they both had COVID-19 on Thursday, with both having travelled to Queensland, Australia for pre-production on director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film about Elvis Presley.

Without naming the stars, officials from the Queensland Health department said they believed that all the new cases they are dealing with, including Tom and Rita, both 63, originated outside Australia.

"At this stage we believe all seven contracted the illness outside Australia and travelled to Queensland with the virus," an official said in a filmed press conference posted on Facebook. "They are all receiving fantastic care at hospitals throughout Queensland."

A later Facebook post stated that a 63-year-old male is "in isolation in the Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition", having recently arrived on there from the U.S., and that a female, who was his travelling companion, is in a similar condition in the same hospital.

In an Instagram video, their son Chet told his followers, "They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously... I don't think it's anything to be too worried about."

Hanks' son Colin also tweeted, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

Production on the Elvis biopic, in which Tom was due to play the rock legend's manager Colonel Tom Parker, has shut down - with cast and crew sent home to await instructions.

A spokesperson for the film's studio, Warner Bros., has said they are working with local health officials to identify those who may be at risk of contracting the virus.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also advised those who may have come into close contact with the stars to self-isolate and quarantine.