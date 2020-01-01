Daniel Radcliffe jokes he 'looks ill all the time' after coronavirus hoax

Daniel Radcliffe has poked fun at a false story claiming he had contracted coronavirus.

A tweet from a fake BBC account, which has since gone viral, suggested the Harry Potter star had been diagnosed with Covid-19, but representatives for Radcliffe later insisted the speculation was "not true". The tweet has since been deleted.

Addressing the incident in an interview with Australia radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Wednesday, the 30-year-old said: "I walked into the hair and make-up room on a play yesterday, and the make-up artist was like, 'My niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona.'

"I think it was on a fake BBC account, but then enough people saw it... That is the Internet."

The British actor went on to joke that he understood why someone would pick him for the hoax, quipping: "I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. 'Cause I'm very pale. But, you know, flattered they chose me."

Despite Radcliffe making light of the mix-up, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) have declared that the spread of coronavirus globally can now be considered a pandemic, with more than 126,000 cases registered worldwide, and over 4,600 deaths.