NEWS Brigitte Nielsen's sons are on lockdown in Italy Newsdesk Share with :







The 56-year-old actress - who has Julian, 35, Killian, 30, and Raoul Jr. from her previous marriages and 21-month-old daughter Frida with husband Mattia Dessì - is fearful for the lives of two of her sons as they have been placed on lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.



Speaking on 'The Talk', she said: "I speak to my children every day. They are in Milan, and they are in the area where it's more dangerous. What my kids are saying, they are fine, but it is a very, very difficult situation for them, because they are scared."



On Monday (09.03.20), the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a national quarantine on the entire country after it has been hit hard by the virus as there have been over 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 460 deaths.



Residents are restricted from leaving their homes except for necessities, work, and health circumstances, leaving Brigitte feeling helpless as a parent.



She added: "My younger son had to go out to the supermarket and get food. There is no more food.



"It's hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet and I said, 'You cannot come over for Easter.' Now they definitely cannot come over because the entire lockdown."



Meanwhile, the 'Creed II' star previously admitted she had considered having another baby as her husband would love to have a son.



She said: "I might have another baby. It would be the sixth. Never say never. My husband Mattia is pressuring me for another baby. He loves our little princess but he'd also like to have a baby boy.



"Both of us always knew we wanted to have a baby together, a girl or a boy, it was the same. But deep in my heart I was hoping it was a baby girl. I already have four boys, so yes I hoped for a little princess."