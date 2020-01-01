NEWS Emily Blunt has revealed Dame Judi Dench talked her out of becoming a pop star Newsdesk Share with :







The 37-year-old actress once dreamed of becoming the next Britney Spears, but was told to focus on her acting career instead of following her passion for music after asking the 85-year-old screen legend for her advice on what route to take.



Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Emily confessed: "I was doing a play ... my first job was with Judi Dench - yeah, the Dame - which was incredible and she was wonderful to me. And I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me.



"I didn't think was right for me and she was like, 'Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and do that.' She talked me out of it."



The 'Devil Wears Prada' star seriously considered becoming a singer and even recorded some songs, but had to take dance lessons in order to become the next big pop star.



She recalled: "I could have been Britney ... I don't want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs.



"Do you want to know the name of one of them? 'Ring It Up.' It will never see the light of day.



"I can't write. I can't really sing--no, I'm just kidding. They said, 'I think you have a nice voice and I think that you could be a pop star.' I said, 'I can't dance.' They said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll teach you.' It didn't work. I tried to learn."



Meanwhile, Emily can next be seen in the sequel to her hit thriller 'A Quiet Place', which was written and directed by husband John Krasinski, and she admitted he would have happily replaced her if she had turned down the chance to return.



She said: "We were really reluctant to entertain the thought of a sequel. But then, John pitched me the opening of the movie, which is amazing. He said, 'And you'd be an idiot not to want to be in this scene.' And I said, 'You're right.'"



When Jimmy asked if John would have recast her, Emily quipped: "With Brie Larson. Could you imagine if Brie Larson was just me? [My daughters] would be thrilled."