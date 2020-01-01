Betty Gilpin 'frustrated' by controversy surrounding The Hunt

Betty Gilpin was "frustrated" by the controversy that led to the postponement of her movie The Hunt.

Universal executives shelved the release of the violent political satire, which follows a group of liberal elites who hunt conservatives for sport, in September, shortly after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio and after U.S. President Trump tweeted that the thriller was made to "inflame and cause chaos".

In February, studio officials relaunched the marketing campaign, with a new release date, a new poster, and a radically different trailer which showed there was more to the story, as one of the hunted, played by Gilpin, gets her own back on the liberals.

In an interview with Yahoo, the GLOW star admitted it was frustrating to hear about the controversy surrounding the film, especially as the backlash was misinformed, since nobody had actually seen it.

"The joy of the movie is not knowing what's going to happen next," she stated. "So, it made it that much more frustrating that all this wildly incorrect information was surrounding it. But I do think that it makes the viewing experience kind of that much more delicious and insane now."

In a separate interview with Variety, the 33-year-old added, "We're living in the world we satirised, about information getting wildly lost in translation. That happened to this movie... I thought this is exactly the movie that everybody should watch. It was frustrating to hear people speak on behalf of the movie who had never seen it."

In the feature, Gilpin plays war veteran Crystal, also nicknamed Snowball, who turns on the hunters and picks them off one by one. The film also stars Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, and Ike Barinholtz.

The Hunt is in cinemas now.