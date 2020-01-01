NEWS Grant Gustin to portray Frank Sinatra Jr.'s kidnapper in Operation Blue Eyes Newsdesk Share with :







Grant Gustin has signed on to star as Frank Sinatra Jr.'s kidnapper Barry Keenan in Operation Blue Eyes.



The actor, who is best known for playing Barry Allen/The Flash in the TV series, will play Barry Keenan, the infamous businessman who orchestrated the kidnapping of 19-year-old Sinatra Jr., the son of Frank Sinatra and his first wife Nancy Barbato, near Lake Tahoe in December 1963.



According to Deadline, Operation Blue Eyes will follow young wannabe stock tycoon Keenan as he comes up with a scheme to kidnap the struggling lounge singer and hold him for a ransom of $240,000, which is worth around $2 million (£1.6 million) in 2020. Keenan and two accomplices successfully kidnapped Junior at gunpoint, though chaos quickly ensues, with the group taking one false step after another.



Sinatra Sr. paid the ransom and his son was released after being held captive for two days. The trio was apprehended by the FBI within days and Keenan was eventually sentenced to life in prison, although he only ended up serving four and a half years.



Glee star Gustin shared the casting news on his Instagram Stories and joked, "I've decided to only play characters named Barry..."



Operation Blue Eyes will be directed by Criminal Minds actor Joe Mantegna, who last helmed a feature film in 2000, from a screenplay by Bradley Barth and Joseph Nasser. Jack Nasser, Joe Nasser, and Jacob Nasser of Nasser Group are producing the project, which is scheduled to begin filming in May.



Keenan was previously portrayed onscreen by David Arquette in 2003 movie Stealing Sinatra. William H. Macy played his accomplice John Irwin.