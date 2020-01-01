NEWS Kate Beckinsale recalls shocking Harvey Weinstein encounter following film premiere Newsdesk Share with :







Kate Beckinsale has recounted a terrifying encounter she once had with Harvey Weinstein over her decision to wear a pantsuit to a film premiere.



Hours after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, the British actress took to her Instagram account to go public with her own experiences with the former movie mogul.



Alongside snaps of both herself and Weinstein at the 2001 launch of the romantic comedy Serendipity, Kate claimed in the accompanying caption that she had initially refused to attend as the event was taking place just weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City. However, Weinstein "insisted" she show up.



After flying into the city, the star said she received a call from Weinstein asking if she wanted to bring her daughter, who was less than two years old at the time, over for a play date with his similarly-aged daughter.



"I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play," the 46-year-old continued. "I went to go with them and he said, 'No, you wait here.' The minute the door closed he started screaming, 'You stupid f**king ****, you **** you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a*s you shake your t**s you do not go down it looking like a f**king lesbian you stupid f**king ****.'"



Recalling how the verbal attack made her "burst into tears", Kate added that she tried to explain her reasons for the subdued ensemble, to which Weinstein is alleged to have answered: "I don't care - it's my f**king premiere and if I want p**sy on the red carpet that's what I get."



"Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony," she continued.



Concluding her post, Kate added that it was a "huge relief" for her to learn Weinstein had been sentenced to prison.

"Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behaviour in this and any other industry," the Underworld actress concluded. "Having said that, the crimes that are not crimes, the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell (and I did tell), these too need to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever."