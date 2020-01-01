Tim Allen wishes co-star Tom Hanks well following coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks's Toy Story co-star Tim Allen has led a host of stars in wishing the actor and his wife Rita Wilson well after they were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The comedian, who voiced toy space hero Buzz Lightyear in the kids' films, the rival-turned-close friend to Tom's cowboy Woody in the four animated films, joked on Twitter on Thursday that he should've dressed like Buzz to avoid infection.

"Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!" he quipped, posting a picture of his character.

Tom's Captain Phillips co-star Barkhad Abdi also sent his good wishes, tweeting, "Prayers for full recovery for you Tom and Rita," while his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood colleague Susan Kelechi Watson added: "Get well very very soon, friend. My love to you and @RitaWilson. @tomhanks (praying emoji)."

Ellen DeGeneres, Sara Sampaio, Mia Farrow were among the other celebrities to offer support on Twitter, with musician Richard Marx writing that he had spoken to Rita and she "sounds pretty good".

Mickey Rourke also hailed the couple's bravery in going public with their diagnosis in a lengthy post on Instagram, calling them "very bold and courageous to go public with this terribble (sic) virus."

Naomi Campbell, who was recently pictured wearing a hazmat suit as a precaution, responded to Mickey's post by adding: "So brave and courageous, they have helped so many to now take this seriously. Bless them both and wishing them a speedy recovery."

Tom and Rita were in Australia ahead of filming on Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis Presley biopic, in which the Oscar winner plays the rock legend's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Production on the film has been shut down and producers are consulting with local health officials, who believe the couple contracted the virus in the U.S.