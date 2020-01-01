Tavi Gevinson tapped for Gossip Girl reboot

Tavi Gevinson will appear as a main cast member in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

The actress, who has appeared in TV shows including Scream Queens and The Twilight Zone, joins Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno in the programme, which launches in May on HBO.

Joshua Safran, who served as executive producer on the original, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and starred Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, is showrunner on the revival, and has promised a more diverse cast and "a lot of queer content".

He added that the new Gossip Girl is more of a "continuation" than a direct remake.

A synopsis for the show reads: "A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years."

Kristen Bell will return as the narrator, and Code Black actress Emily Alyn was previously announced to play Audrey - a teenager who has "been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there".

Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay will also appear.