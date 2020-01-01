Grey's Anatomy and Grace & Frankie suspended due to coronavirus concerns

Production on hit TV shows Grey's Anatomy and Grace & Frankie has been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grey's Anatomy's executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott announced the shutdown of the medical drama in a note to the cast in crew on Thursday (12Mar20), observing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s orders on limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," the note read.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other."

Meanwhile, the final season of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's Netflix comedy has also been put on hold.

"To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance has temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the series," a company statement to Deadline reads.

The two series join the likes of Riverdale, which has shut down production in Vancouver, Canada, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show, among the U.S. programmes cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.