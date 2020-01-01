Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson taking coronavirus recovery 'one day at a time'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking their coronavirus isolation "seriously" and "one day at a time".

The pair stunned fans on Thursday when they revealed they had tested positive for Covid-19 - making them the most high-profile stars to date to have been diagnosed with the virus.

While they are believed to have picked up coronavirus in their home country of America, Tom and Rita are currently in Australia, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. And in a new Instagram post, the couple offered fans an update.

Alongside a sweet selfie with his wife, both of whom smiled for the camera, Tom wrote: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

As well as Tom updating followers, his children have been posting on social media about their parents' wellbeing. Chet Hanks reassured fans that the duo was doing well in his own post on Instagram on Thursday and, while the majority of people thanked him for the update, there was one who shockingly wished Chet had the virus instead of his mum and dad, writing: "@Coronavirus PLEASE take @chethanx instead. we CANNOT lose Tom Hanks."

Responding, Chet wrote: "F**k you b**ch."

Stunned by the reply, the fan then wrote back: "Omg I'm sorry I just really really love Tom Hanks. Sending your family healing and love."