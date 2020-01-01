Disney postpone release of Mulan in response to coronavirus outbreak

Disney has postponed the upcoming release of Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers out of an "abundance of caution" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release of the live-action remake of Disney's 1998 animation, about a girl who disguises herself as a man to fight in the army, had already been delayed in some countries, including China, due to the crisis. But on Thursday, Disney bosses announced it would no longer be unveiled on 27 March.

Director Niki Caro addressed the news on social media, telling her followers, "We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can't wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together."

The movie was postponed on Thursday, as Caro and the cast, including Liu Yifei and Jason Scott Lee, attended the London premiere in Leicester Square. Ahead of the event, Disney officials had announced they were downscaling the event, so it would be a contained indoor screening rather than a red carpet. The U.S. premiere had taken place on Monday.

In addition to Mulan, Disney executives also announced on Thursday that they were postponing the release of Antlers, a horror starring Keri Russell, and X-Men spin-off, The New Mutants, starring Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy. The release of the latter has already been postponed multiple times since its original slot of April 2018. Both films, which were due to hit cinemas in April, and Mulan, have been delayed indefinitely.

Many big studio films have been postponed due to the outbreak, which has led to the closure of cinemas and restrictions on public gatherings. Affected films include No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit, and the U.S. release of My Spy and The Lovebirds. Currently, the next big film release is Trolls: World Tour on 10 April.