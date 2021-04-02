Fast & Furious 9 release delayed by a year due to coronavirus

The release of Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed back by almost a year due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Executives at Universal, the company behind the high-octane action franchise, made the decision to move its release from May on Thursday because of the impact that the escalating coronavirus is having on the film distribution landscape, with cinemas being closed in certain countries to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued on the film's social media pages, the "Fast Family" announced the movie would now be released in U.S. on 2 April 2021, with a global release that month.

"We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga," the message read. "That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We'll see you next spring."

The announcement came hours after John Krasinski confirmed his upcoming horror sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which was due to be released next week, had been postponed for the same reason. A new release date is not yet known.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," he wrote on social media. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

Thursday was a big night for movie news, with Disney also postponing the upcoming releases of Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers. James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was recently pushed back by six months due to the pandemic, meaning the next big studio release is Trolls: World Tour on 10 April.