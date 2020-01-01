New York talk shows shut down as coronavirus grips the Big Apple

Production on New York's top talk shows has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Wendy Williams Show will all go dark from Friday as the Governor and Major of the Big Apple introduce restrictions on public gatherings, venues and events.

Representatives for all four shows had previously announced they would not be filmed with a live studio audience.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production," said a spokesman for NBC, which controls Fallon's and Meyers' shows.

Producers of Wendy Williams' show informed staff of the production shutdown on Thursday afternoon.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority," a statement read. "Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely... We will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!"

New York has fast become a sports and entertainment ghost town thanks to coronavirus-related cancellations, with Broadway bosses closing all theatre productions for at least a month and movie executives postponing the releases of blockbusters like A Quiet Place Part II, No Time to Die, Mulan and Fast & Furious 9. Meanwhile, all basketball, soccer, ice hockey and baseball games have been cancelled until the end of the month, and many music events and gigs have been scrapped.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden, which are filmed in Los Angeles, will continue production without a studio audience.