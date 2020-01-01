Reese Witherspoon urges people to 'listen to facts' amid coronavirus crisis

Reese Witherspoon has urged people not to "listen to opinions" about coronavirus and instead concentrate on the facts.

Since the covid-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China late last year, it has started spreading across the world - with new cases and deaths every single day.

But while there is a lot of information out there about the virus, Reese is of the opinion that the only suggestions that should be considered are those based in fact.

"We're doing everything that, you know, that is recommended by people," she told U.S. TV show Extra. "I trust the science. I ... listen to a lot of scientists and I follow a lot of people I really trust... I'm trying not to listen to opinions. I'm listening to facts."

The outbreak led to the premiere of Reese and Kerry Washington's new TV show Little Fires Everywhere being cancelled.

But reflecting on how she's adapted her lifestyle to cope with the illness, Kerry shared that she's doing her best to boost her immune system as much as possible.

"I think it's important to strike that balance of getting as much information, factual information, as you can to be able to take care of yourself and the people you love," she added. "But I also think, you know, stress impacts the immune system. So also cultivate your calm and figure out how to decompress and stay calm so that your immune system can be strong."