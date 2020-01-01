NEWS Orlando Bloom is heading to the US to be 'quarantined' amid the coronavirus crisis Newsdesk Share with :







The 43-year-old actor has revealed via his Instagram Story that he's leaving Prague after production on his Amazon show 'Carnival Row' was shut down.



Orlando said: "It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined."



The Hollywood star - who is engaged to Katy Perry and is currently preparing for the arrival of their first child together - revealed he was heading back to the US, and wished good health to his followers.



He shared: "We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine.



"Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.



"A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy."



Meanwhile, Katy has revealed she always wanted to have kids.



Despite this, the pregnant star feels she's only recently felt "ready" for motherhood.



The 'Roar' hitmaker - who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012 - said: "I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought, or even an Orlando Bloom.



"I'm excited about that and like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I'm obsessed with. I think, definitely, everything's changing.



"I wasn't ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I'm really ready. I see a baby and I'm like [makes gaga face]. It's just time for me and it's the right time."