NEWS Octavia Spencer believes it's 'important' Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed their coronavirus diagnosis Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old actress has sent the Hollywood couple - who are currently self-isolating in Australia following their diagnosis - her prayers after they went public with their health woes, with Octavia suggesting the move will make the general public more aware of just how infectious the virus really is.



She told 'ET Canada': "I'm sending speedy recovery prayers to both of them. I think it's important that Tom and Rita spoke out because they're allowing people to see that this disease, this virus, is non discriminating and we should protect ourselves at all costs."



Octavia is intending to self-isolate at the earliest opportunity after hearing the news of Tom and Rita's diagnosis.

However, the Hollywood star has admitted she worries about those people who can't afford not to work for a prolonged period of time.



The award-winning actress - who is currently in New York City, where she is promoting a project - said: "I am literally isolating once we're done with this. I don't need them to tell me to take two weeks. I intend to lock down.



"And my thoughts and prayers are with people who are living pay-cheque to pay-cheque and the economy is shutting down."



Octavia has expressed her sympathies to people who have already lost family members and friends due to coronavirus.



The 'Help' star also stressed the need to "educate" and "protect" each other in the midst of the health crisis, which has created chaos around the world.



She said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the people who lost loved ones, and I think we have to be safe out there, we need to educate ourselves and we have to protect ourselves."