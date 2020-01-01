Contagion writer not surprised by coronavirus pandemic

Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns isn't surprised by the coronavirus outbreak after extensively researching pandemics for the 2011 film.

The outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December, and now more than 138,000 people around the world have been infected, and almost 5,000 have died.

Burns shared his thoughts on the pandemic after social media users began noting how eerily similar the events in the Steven Soderbergh-directed drama are to current events.

"It's very upsetting to see people getting sick and dying," he told Slate. "The part of me that is a human being is more struck by this than the part of me that is a filmmaker. That being said, it has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, 'This is uncanny how similar it is'."

He noted that while interviewing scientists as he developed the script, he discovered the spread of such a disease was inevitable.

"I don't find it to be that surprising because the scientists I spoke to, and there were a lot of them, all said that this was a matter of when (it would happen), not if," Burns added. "I guess my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things we would do well to listen."

Contagion featured a stellar cast including Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law and Marion Cotillard, and depicted the rapid spread of a deadly virus, which originated in Hong Kong.