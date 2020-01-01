NEWS Production on Marvel's Shang-Chi suspended over coronavirus fears Newsdesk Share with :







Production on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been suspended as director Destin Daniel Cretton has isolated himself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The Just Mercy director was in the middle of filming the movie, starring Simu Liu as Marvel's first superhero of Asian descent, in Australia when he decided to get tested for Covid-19 as a precaution. He has been advised to step away from the production and self-isolate while he awaits the results.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is not shutting down entirely, and second unit and other production elements will continue working.



"As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor," a note sent to the crew on set reads. "While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending first unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update... This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone's understanding as we work through this."



Liu addressed the news on social media, telling his followers, "Grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film."



The coronavirus, which has infected more than 135,000 people and resulted in over 4,900 deaths, has affected a number of film productions, such as Tom Hanks's Elvis Presley biopic, which was also shooting in Australia. The production was shut down after Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.



On Thursday, production on Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas's movie Official Competition was halted in Spain in accordance with new measures put in place by the Spanish authorities to curb the spread of the virus.