New Scream movie in development

A new instalment in the Scream horror franchise is reportedly in development.



The original 1996 movie followed Neve Campbell as high school student Sidney Prescott, who became the target of the Ghostface killer, who wore a mask inspired by Edvard Munch's painting The Scream.



Scream, which also starred Courteney Cox and David Arquette, spawned three hugely successful instalments that were released in 1997, 2000, and 2011. A Nightmare on Elm Street director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, helmed all four films.



Spyglass Media Group, which was formed last year by Gary Barber, Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, is reportedly developing a fifth instalment of the much-loved horror franchise, with Ready or Not helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett attached to direct, according to The Wrap.



Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream film, will also serve as one of the executive producers alongside Chad Villella.



Further details on the film, including plot and potential casting news, are currently being kept under wraps, and it's unclear if the movie will follow on from the original story or reboot the franchise.



It's also not known if original stars Campbell, Cox and Arquette will be reprising their roles.



Reporters at horror website Bloody Disgusting first reported back in November that Spyglass Media were in the first stages of developing the new Scream film.



Dimension Films released all four Scream movies, which raked in more than $608 million (£482 million) at the worldwide box office. Dimension is now owned by Lantern Entertainment, which is headed up by co-presidents Mitchell and Brajovic, so they own the rights to the Scream franchise.