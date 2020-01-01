Kris Jenner's split from Robert Kardashian forced her to 'grow up'

Kris Jenner's separation from late ex-husband Robert Kardashian forced her to "really grow up" for the sake of her young family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star married attorney Robert in July 1978, with the couple later welcoming four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob.

However, they divorced in 1991 and, speaking with Diane von Furstenberg on her InCharge With DVF podcast, Kris confessed the marriage breakup was a challenge for her.

"I got married when I was very, very young," she recalled. "I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my thirties, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

Explaining the practical challenges of life as a single mum, Kris said: "I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live. I didn't know how I was going to make a living.

"It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four little children," the mum-of-six continued. "My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared.

"I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day... It was my turn to really grow up."

Kris later married Olympic gold medallist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, and the couple had two kids - Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In the 2000s, Kris was approached by Ryan Seacrest to film her family for a reality TV show, and when Keeping Up with the Kardashians began airing in 2007 on E!, the family quickly shot to fame as one of the most famous families worldwide. The show's eighteenth season debuts later this month.