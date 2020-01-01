NEWS Vin Diesel is releasing an album with 'original music' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘F9’ star is known for playing action heroes on the big screen, but he has confirmed he will now be turning his talents to music, as he is working on his debut album, which even includes some original tracks.



Vin says his children - Hania, 11, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, four, whom he has with his partner Paloma Jiménez - “love” to hear him sing, and admitted his youngest daughter always sings his new songs around the house.



During an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, show host James asked if he was working on an album, to which the 52-year-old actor said: “Yes there is! I gotta be honest with you James, my kids love when I sing and they love it so much – it’s kind of like J. R. R. Tolkien, he started telling his kids stories about Hobbits and next thing you know he went onto ‘Lord of the Rings’. I have a little bit of that in me!



“I wish I could play all the music for you. I’m really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me playing now. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world. To be able to share that, there’s nothing more beautiful than that.”



Rumours about Vin’s foray into music emerged after he was pictured at Abbey Road Studios in London.

As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the actor’s upcoming album.