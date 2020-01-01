NEWS David Arquette isn’t a 'full-on sober person' Newsdesk Share with :







The 48-year-old actor has been open about his battle with addiction in the past, and has now said that whilst he has been “sober for long periods of time”, he believes he’s unable to cut all addictive substances out of his life.



David currently “smokes” CDB and THC products - which are derived from a chemical compound found in cannabis plants - as he says they are helpful in helping him to relax.



He said: “I’ve been sober for long periods of time. I’ve gone through programs. I’ve examined what works and what doesn’t for me. I’ve been smoking CBD with THC in it. Pot helps me with my moodiness. I get really moody and stressed. I’m really critical of myself sometimes.”



But the ‘Scream’ actor insists he never utilises the substances when he’s working.



He added: “I don’t like doing all these psychopharmaceuticals that mess with my levels, because if I am acting, I want to be as crazy and sad as I can, or I want to be as happy and as full of love when I can. I never smoke pot or drink when I’m working.”



David says he’s “trying” to live his life “the best [he] can”, and whilst he knows some people may be critical of his sobriety journey, he knows “addiction is different for everyone”.



Speaking to IndieWire, he said: “Addiction is different for everyone and a lot of people frown on what I’m saying. I’m just trying to be honest about it, so it’s not surprising to anybody. I understand if people will judge me for that, but I’m trying to live my life the best I can. I’ve just never been a full-on sober person.”



Meanwhile, in 2011, David told Oprah Winfrey he grew up in a chaotic environment and started using drugs and alcohol before he was even a teenager.



The actor claimed he had his first sip of beer at the age of four, stole marijuana from his dad aged eight, and started drinking heavily at 12.