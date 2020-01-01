Luke Hemsworth: 'I had to work harder because of family name'

Luke Hemsworth found his famous name a hindrance when he started his career in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old Westworld actor, who is the older brother of Thor star Chris, 36, and Liam, 30, of The Hunger Games fame, admitted in a chat with Australia's The Daily Telegraph newspaper that his family association meant he had to work "harder" to make his career successful.

"I've probably had to work harder for most of the stuff that I do," he said.

Although the star confessed being a Hemsworth did "open some doors", he added that there was also a "stigma" attached to the name.

"There's an expectation that you need to conform to some sort of idea of what that is, but I just go about my day and do my work and my preparation and make sure that I'm on top of my game as much as I can," Luke explained. "I can't do anything more than that. People's expectations are people's expectations and I don't change anything in order to live up to that."

Luke will next be seen in the third season of popular science fiction drama Westworld, in which he plays head security guard Ashley Stubbs.