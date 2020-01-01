NEWS Disney film productions halted amid coronavirus chaos Newsdesk Share with :







Disney bosses have halted production on movies including reboots of The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Home Alone, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids until the coronavirus chaos blows over.



Rob Marshall had been preparing to begin filming the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid in London next week (begs16Mar20), but that shoot, along with director David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy, has been postponed.



Actress Ellie Kemper's Disney+ revamp of Home Alone, and Shrunk, starring Josh Gad and Rick Moranis, are also among the projects affected by the shutdown, as are Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which had been in production in Toronto, Canada with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.



A Disney spokesperson insists the action is simply a precautionary measure.



"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time," the representative says.



"We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible."



The news emerges a day after Disney chiefs postponed the theatre launch of the new Mulan movie, which had been due to open at the end of this month (Mar20), as well as April releases for Marvel superhero blockbuster The New Mutants and horror film Antlers.



Meanwhile, production on Disney Television Studios' limited series, Genius: Aretha, starring Jennifer Hudson as the late soul superstar, has been put on hiatus for at least three weeks, as filming on Warner Bros. TV shows, including Batwoman, The Flash, and Young Sheldon, has also been paused as the global pandemic worsens, reports Deadline.