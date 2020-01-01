NEWS Eva Amurri welcomes third child Newsdesk Share with :







Susan Sarandon has become a grandmother again - her actress daughter Eva Amurri has welcomed her third child.



Amurri and her estranged husband, soccer pundit Kyle Martino, became parents to a son named Mateo Antoni Martino on Friday (13Mar20), joining big sister Marlowe, five, and brother Major, three.



In a newsletter for her lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After, the new mum wrote, "Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino.



"He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long."



She gushed, "Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!"



Amurri announced the pregnancy in September (19), two months before she and her husband split after eight years of marriage, and she recently revealed she had asked Martino to stay away from the delivery room so she could completely relax.



"Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren't a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labour to progress (especially with a home birth) it's so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support...," Eva explained on her blog.



"I've realised that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me.



"I've elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends - who are all Mamas as well."



Amurri is Sarandon's daughter with Italian director Franco Amurri.