NEWS Jesse Tyler Ferguson is excited by the 'great freedom' that comes with leaving 'Modern Family'. Newsdesk Share with :







The 44-year-old actor - who plays the part of Mitchell Pritchett on the hit sitcom - has admitted to having mixed feelings about the show's ending.



He shared: "There's a great freedom that comes with finishing up an 11-year run of something artistically. I can do whatever I want to do. But the reality of the situation is we all really love each other.



"When August comes around and it's a time that we would be going back to work after our summer hiatus, I think we're all gonna feel a void."



Jesse stars on the show alongside the likes of Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.



And despite the sitcom finishing, the cast are seemingly determined to remain in frequent contact with each other.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We have a group text that we're all on, and we're all checking in with one another.



"We've all gone off already in these new jobs and these new opportunities and people are with their families, and yet we're still wanting to stay very connected to one another.



"It's going to be a group of people that I'm always close with but it's just going to be in a different way. I'm not going to see them as often."



'Modern Family' finished shooting in February - but Jesse is currently bracing himself for a second wave of farewells.



He explained: "I think when that final episode airs, it's gonna roll out in a really beautiful way. It's gonna be an hour-long finale.



"There's a documentary that's been shot about the show that's to air for an hour before that. So we're going to give the fans a really nice send-off."