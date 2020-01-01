Frozen 2 to hit Disney+ streaming site three months early amid coronavirus isolation period

Bosses at Disney have made the decision to release box office hit Frozen 2 onto streaming service Disney+ three months early as people continue to self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen more than 145,000 cases of the illness registered, resulting in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December.

And while the movie, starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell has been available for rental or purchase on platforms such as Amazon and iTunes since last month, in a new statement Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced plans to surprise families this Sunday with “some fun and joy during this challenging period".

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” he said in a statement.

The release comes after it was announced that Disney theme parks worldwide will close their gates in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. The studio will also "pause production" on a slew of live-action films as a result of the threat.

"We have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time," announced a Disney representative in a statement on Friday.

Frozen 2 is the sequel to the massively successful 2013 film Frozen, and earned $1.32 billion - surpassing the first instalment to become the highest grossing animated film of all time.