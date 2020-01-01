NEWS Emily Blunt almost vomited while hosting Saturday Night Live Newsdesk Share with :







Emily Blunt nearly vomited with anxiety and tiredness during a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live four years ago.



The British actress was the guest host on the iconic U.S. comedy show while promoting her movie, The Girl on the Train, back in 2016, shortly after she had given birth to her daughter Violet.



However, a combination of sleepless nights and anxiety at the time means she still shudders when thinking about the experience more than three years later.



"I've never been more scared in my life," she told The Guardian. "I get anxiety just thinking about it. The whole week was such a whirlwind because Violet was nine weeks old so I just wasn't sleeping."



Revealing there was a vomit bucket off stage that she feared she'd need to use, the star added: "I mean, I didn't puke in it, but it's there. It was just this completely alternate reality."



Elsewhere, Emily recalled how the backstage staff ensured she was able to go through with the hosting gig.



"This amazing woman who has looked after the talent going in there to host it for years just wrestled me around the sets and stripped my clothes off," she explained. "I mean tearing the clothes off me. I remember her standing by that door and they're like: 'Live from New York!' and she's rubbing my back very firmly and I'm moving with it, and she goes: 'You're OK, you're all right, you're OK, breathe, you're OK, OK, you're up.' Honestly, it's like a nightmare. The thought of it now, it makes me sweat."