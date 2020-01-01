Leigh Whannell worked hard to scare audiences with The Invisible Man

Director Leigh Whannell had to make The Invisible Man more mysterious because modern audiences are "harder to scare".

The 43-year-old Australian filmmaker, who also wrote the adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1897 classic novel, chose to centre his film on domestic abuse in an effort to terrify modern cinemagoers.

The original science fiction novel followed the story of Griffin, a reclusive scientist who has devoted himself to inventing a way to become invisible, while Whannell's movie focuses on the perspective of Cecilia Kass, played by Elisabeth Moss, who tries to escape her abusive boyfriend, wealthy scientist Adrian Griffin.

And when asked why he centred the story on the victim of the Invisible Man, the writer and director said he wanted to avoid concentrating on the same themes that Wells did in his novel.

“I just felt like the original novel was more of a character study. It was about how this person’s experiment on themselves drove them to madness, which is really interesting,” he told Yahoo.

“I think there was a lot psychologically that Wells could’ve gone into," Whannell added, before admitting that he restructured the movie's themes to try and scare modern-day audiences.

“It’s hard to scare them. It’s hard to out-think them and so immediately, I thought, ‘I have to make the Invisible Man more mysterious than he’s been in the past,'" he shared.

The Invisible Man, also starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Storm Reid, is in cinemas now.