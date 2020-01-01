NEWS Matthew Broderick's sister 'on the road to a full recovery' after being diagnosed with coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 57-year-old actor - who is married to Sarah Jessica Parker - has revealed that his 64-year-old sibling, Janet Broderick, is currently recovering in Beverly Hills, California, after being taken into hospital with the virus.



Matthew explained to People: "My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet. I'm happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery.



"We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai."



Janet fell ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky.



Another attendee of the parish - All Saints Episcopal Church - was previously diagnosed with the virus.



The church said: "She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors' prognosis is for a complete and full recovery.



"It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery."



Meanwhile, Matthew and his wife recently announced they were suspending their Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite' due to the virus.



Sarah, 54, explained on Instagram: "Broadway doesn't stay quiet for long. We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together.



"We count the days until the marquees are once again lit. In the meantime, we think of all those affected and hope for everyone's good health. X,SJ. (sic)"