Vanessa Hudgens claps back at trolls who accused her of 'moaning'

Vanessa Hudgens fired back at social media trolls who targeted the star over her latest tattoo.

The 31-year-old Bad Boys For Life star shared an image of her latest addition on her Instagram page last week, which features an angel with wings and no clothes, with a star above her head, on the right side of the star's body near her ribcage.

In an accompanying clip, the actress shared the moment she first saw the inking after it was completed with fans, showing her running over to the mirror to take a look before gasping in admiration, as legendary tattoo artist Bang Bang could be seen giving a thumbs up in the background.

"Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious. I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend," she penned.

However, some fans accused her of purposely "moaning" in the clip, as she made a series of noises while observing the inking from all angles - an allegation the High School Musical star firmly denied.

“Just wanna say y’all better stop with the moaning s–t because it’s not like I made a video and was like, ‘I’m gonna moan in this video’," she said on her Instagram Stories. "No, that’s just my reaction, so no, I don’t moan all the time."

Vanessa hasn't been shy about adding tattoos in recent months, and also enlisted Bang Bang to etch a sunflower on the side of her left breast back in January.