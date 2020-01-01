Khloe Kardashian prays for 'humanity' amid coronavirus pandemic

Khloe Kardashian urged fans to "take care" as she shared a message of solidarity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, as she shared her thoughts on the spread of disease, which has seen more than 145,000 cases of the illness registered, resulting in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December.

Revealing she's praying for her "family, friends and humanity" to get through the pandemic, the mum-of-one wrote: "God please protect my family, friends and humanity. Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected."

The reality TV star also shared some tips with fans on how to stay healthy, adding: "I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you.

"Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones," she shared.

Among Khloe's tips were to wash your hands frequently, to avoid touching your face, to clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily, and to stay home if you are sick.

It comes after her sister Kim Kardashian shared a clip on her social media, revealing she invited a health professional into her home to offer tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Among the advice was avoiding contact with other people, and greeting with a “little bow” or a foot bump to acknowledge each other.

Mum-of-four Kim was also seen wiping down deliveries with antibacterial wipes before bringing the goods into her home.