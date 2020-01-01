NEWS Stacey Dooley still hasn’t found the time to pick up her MBE Newsdesk Share with :







The 33-year-old documentary filmmaker and author was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s 2018 Birthday Honours for her services to broadcasting, but she has revealed she has been so busy, especially promoting her tome, 'On the Frontline with the Women Who Fight Back’, that she has not yet got around to picking up her medal.



Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, she said: "I was meant to collect the medal but I didn’t have time,” Stacey told the Mail on Sunday.



“I was working and I never kind of rearranged, so I must sort that out. It’s mad, isn’t it?”



Stacey - who has since won ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ with her professional dancer boyfriend Kevin Clifton, who she lifted the Glitterball Trophy with in 2018 - previously dedicated her MBE to her mother Dianne, who brought her up on her own in Luton in the East of England.



She said: "My mum, Di, is my absolute hero. She’s the most remarkable woman in my life. It was just me and her for a long time growing up.



"She had me as a single mum, and moved with me down from Liverpool to Luton.“She’s always worked incredibly hard. She used to work in pubs, clean houses, or do whatever she could to put food on the table.



"I remember she even used to work on Christmas Day, and I’d go with her to the pub to help clean the ashtrays.

“The thing I’ve taken most from her is her work ethic.



"She’s always worked really hard, and now I try to do the same. If I’m ever lucky enough to have children, I want them to look at me and think, 'Standard, mum goes to work.’"