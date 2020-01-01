NEWS Ana de Armas has praised boyfriend Ben Affleck for his 'infinite talent' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'No Time To Die' actress is romancing her 'Deep Water' co-star and has hailed his "exceptional" acting on the set of the psychological thriller, in which he plays the "complex" role of Vic Van Allen - who allows his wife Melinda (Ana) to have divorces in a bid to avoid a divorce.



In an interview with the latest issue of Vogue Spain - of which she is the cover star - the Cuban star said: “The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role.



“His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.



“Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”



The 'Knives Out' star was recently on vacation with the 47-year-old actor - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - in her home city of Havana in Cuba, as well as Costa Rica.



Meanwhile, the 'Blade Runner 2049' actress revealed that her 'El Internado' co-star Elena Furiase helped her deal with the spotlight and how to avoid "uncomfortable" questions from paparazzi at the start of her career in 2007.



She told the publication: “When the series first became successful, we couldn’t even walk down the street.



“Elena [Furiase, her costar], who has been used to fame all her life, took my hand and knew how to get around an uncomfortable question or a photographer following me."



The 31-year-old star insisted she is "indebted" to both Elena and her mother who helped her through the difficult transition to fame and being so far away from her family.



Ana added: “[Elena’s] mother, Lolita, was a mother to me too. "The days that I was sad, crying and missing my parents in Cuba, she would throw the three of us into bed and make me laugh. I think I’m still indebted to how good they were to me."