Tom Hanks thanks 'the Helpers' amid coronavirus isolation

Tom Hanks has expressed his gratitude to the "Helpers" as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in Australia following their coronavirus diagnosis.

The Cast Away star recently stunned fans with the news of the actors' ill health, revealing they had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease after experiencing flu-like symptoms upon arriving Down Under, where Hanks had been filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

They received treatment and have since gone into isolation to avoid spreading the illness to others, with Hanks explaining on Thursday (12Mar20) they were taking their recovery "one-day-at-a-time".

He returned to social media on Sunday, when he posted a photo of his snack - toast with yeast extract spread Vegemite, along with a glass of water - placed next to a stuffed kangaroo holding an Australian flag, and a toy koala wrapped around the tube of Vegemite.

In the accompanying caption, Hanks drew a little inspiration from beloved U.S. TV personality Fred Rogers, whom he portrayed in the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

"Thanks to the Helpers," he wrote. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

The reference to the "Helpers" is a quote from the late Rogers, who often encouraged viewers to give thanks to those who step up to aid others in times of need.

"My mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,'" he used to say.

Hanks' illness has halted production on Luhrmann's movie, in which he will portray the rock legend's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.